Insecurity: Osun Rep Protests Barefoot In Abuja (Pictures)

The lawmaker representing Ede-North/Ede-South/Egbedore/Ejigbo Federal Constituency in Osun State at the House of Representatives, Bamidele Salam, on Wednesday, held a one-man protest against insecurity in Nigeria.

Salam, who was dressed in black, walked barefoot from the Unity Fountain in the Maitama area of the Federal Capital Territory to the National Assembly Complex, with a placard demanding that the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) do more to secure the freedom of the abducted victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

Credit: Leke Baiyewu

