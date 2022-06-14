“Is Ahmad Lawan Licking His Wounds”?

Is Ahmad Lawan Licking His Own Wounds? How APC Presidential Primaries Has Exposed The Senate President’s Selfishness

Events and circumstances have a way of revealing things that have been hidden for a long time. I always tell people that when misfortune strikes, it is always the right time to look deeper and see who and who is on your side or what went wrong that has probably been living with you all this time without your notice.

When it happens, it is a blessing in disguise since it opens the victim’s eyes to a whole new world.

This article is not intended to fan the flames of discord within the APC, nor is it intended to be an attack on any of the presidential aspirants in the recently concluded APC national convention; rather, it is a wake-up call to explain why I have always maintained that Tinubu was the best choice for the APC. It is unfortunate that when it comes to those close to us, we deceive ourselves into believing that their acts are justified.

I’ve lost track of how long our federal politicians have been representing their constituents since the exit of Chief Arthur Nzeribe from the national stage. I had no idea legends had remained in the National Assembly since its founding in 1999.

The news that Ahmad Lawan is in limbo was all over the place yesterday, as the Yobe North APC senatorial candidate declined to stand aside for him after he lost the APC presidential ticket. Anyway, before I go any further, allow me to introduce you to Senate President Ahmed Lawan and how God has revealed his self-centeredness to the world.

According to Wikipedia who is Ahmad Lawan?

Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan (born 12 January 1959) is a Nigerian politician and professor who serves as the President of the Senate of Nigeria. He represents the Yobe North Senatorial District in the Senate as a member of the All Progressives Congress.

A university lecturer from Gashua, Lawan was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1999 to represent the Bade/Jakusko Constituency as a member of the All Nigeria Peoples Party. Lawan was reelected in 2003 before successfully running to become Yobe North Senator in 2007.

Ahmad Lawan is a professor who was first elected to the National Assembly in 1999 and has remained there ever since, now serving as Senate President. For someone who has served in the National Assembly for so long, what has he accomplished for his constituents? I’m not passing judgment on him; rather, I’m asking crucial questions because he must have campaigned with a manifesto every time he ran for office since 1999.

So, obviously, if he has been performing well on constituency projects and drawing Federal Government development to his State, his State should be like small London, as they used to say when we were kids. What would his performance look like if he was ultimately handed the presidential ticket exactly the way Adamu wanted it?

Tinubu was elected to the Senate to represent the Lagos West Senatorial District, serving from 5 December 1992 to 17 November 1993. After his tenure as Lagos State Governor, he wanted to return to the Senate, but he stifled his ambition to focus on the election of Babatunde Fashola. It is worth noting that Tinubu received the highest number of votes across Nigeria in the 1992 senatorial elections.

Here I would like to commend Tinubu’s wife, Oluremi for stepping down her senatorial return to fully concentrate on assisting her husband Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in getting him elected as president, she has done well because from what I am seeing it shows that the family is not power drunk as some have suggested, nothing stops her from being the first lady and a serving Senator simultaneously, in short it could have been an awesome experience, but she still let go for others even when she had it within her grabs.

Now breeze don blow fowl ynash don open, dem say wahala be like wetin again? Oga Titus , sorry Oga Senate President wey don dey NASS since 1999 wan go back to Senate , small boy wey him plant to hold the seat for am don cut rope say e no go step down.

So wetin Oga Lawan really want? Na only waka come? Please drop comments and tell us what you feel about these Nigerian politicians that hold to offices with even little or nothing to show, James Manager of Delta State has been there since 19gbidigbidi ask me what profit has it profited his people?

I no go call names oh but some people suppose lick their own wounds…

My name na Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah and i am the chairman/principal of Bush Radio Academy.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/is-ahmad-lawan-licking-his-own-wounds-how-apc-presidential-primaries-has-exposed-the-senate-presidents-selfishness/

