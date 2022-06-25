Is ICAN Now Overrated?

Good day fellas!!

Early this morning I log into my LinkedIn account and on my newsfeed I saw series of congratulatory messages and inspiring quotes from peeps on the ICAN results that just got released…

Although, I was happy for them, at least it’s time to enjoy the reward of their handwork and investment paid off…but while on this, my mind was troubled not for bad reasons though, but in that the number of graduating chartered accountant are way high in there numbers and some student still in school are veering to get chartered as well…with this in mind I began to question myself if ICAN as it is today is still worth it or just overrated given the basic law of demand and supply…more chartered accountant plunging into the system with few but highly competitive job around..what does the future hold for this peeps……

Conversely, began to notice that most people who became chartered and those who are one day looking forward to be one are doing for The grams, to feel among, to impress friends and family that they are smart as most saw that only a genius can pass the exam according to them….

The craze to feel counted and ego boosted( not all though) has made the profession too saturated leading most accountant unemployed or underpaid( the ones who saw it as their career life goals)….

With this in mind is the ICAN journey a worthy to embark on( for who who are yet to, myself inclusive) or is it just overrated…

Ps on the level of difficulty attach to the exam how true is it.. for those who has written… I have seen and come across peeps who brag about its difficulty in a bid to make themselves special and downplay the efforts of others who had failed in the exam… this is particularly common among the current crop of ACA…

It there a secret or special kind of strategy and approach one need to know or failed to know that makes the ICAN look as if it’s only surmountable by the genius alone….

I come in peace……

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related