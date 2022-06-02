Is Ilorin The Most Peaceful City In Nigeria? (Photos)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DwqHjElP0kc

Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State, Nigeria, is known for peace and tranquility. Though an emirate, but it is one of those places where people enjoy freedom the most. The people of Ilorin are very tolerant and accommodating. That accounts for the city’s relative peace over the years.

Though some people consider Ilorin to be too conservative and boring, that, I most say, is not entirely true.

If you have money and want a place in Nigeria where you can enjoy your money in peace with nobody meddling in how you choose to live your life, please come to Ilorin and specifically, choose GRA, Ilorin.

Ilorin metro tv takes you round GRA Ilorin to give you a glimpse of its serenity and beauty. GRA is the biggest neighbourhood in the city and most expensive. That is where the rich live.

