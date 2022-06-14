Is It Wise To Change My Career Path At This Stage?

Good day Nairalander, i held A B.eng in civil Engineering about 5years ago, did nysc in a manufacturing company, i didn’t get the required site experience expected of a civil engineer during nysc, afterwards did some free lance site Engineering works, later got a contract job in a top commercial bank, now am confused, tried integrating myself into the IT WORLD, taking courses on data analytics, and the likes but finding it difficult almost a year now, I did not understand anything, please advise me

