Is Peter Obi Gradually Breaking The “Structure Jinx”? By Smart Idemudia

“Yes, the 2023 general elections will reset Nigeria; it will serve as a wake-up call to African leaders across the continent that the time has come for the people to take power through constituted means; this is the first time in 30 years that we are seeing a people’s movement ready to fight the old and recycled leaders to a halt.”

That’s what a 70-year-old retired teacher said at a town hall gathering in Plateau State, Jos, on Sunday evening. The septuagenarian interrupted a town hall meeting to remind residents of the importance of working to elect Peter Obi as the next president.

The grandmother, also known as “Mama Ibeji,” was plainly enraged at why the country continues to deteriorate at an alarming rate with little or no action taken by the governing elite to avert the situation.

According to Mama, the only solution is for Nigerians to vote for competence and a president with the willpower to address the myriad of issues confronting the country. She said Peter Obi was the best option among the various presidential candidates, and she pleaded with the people to take advantage of the ongoing voter registration drive and obtain their PVCs.

Mama’s crusade for Peter Obi highlights the gradual breaking of the so-called STRUCTURE JINX as preached by the dominant parties, the PDP and the APC. It is believed that the term structure was coined to discourage Nigerians from realizing that the majority of voters are not politically affiliated and, as such, are the real structure to be afraid of if there happens to be a structure.

From Mama’s solo ministration at Jos in Plateau State we heard of over 15,000 youths and women in Nasarawa State indicating interest to become Peter Obi’s crusaders, in a press conference same on Sunday the State Southern Zonal Chairman of Peter Obi Candidacy Movement, Victor Laka, explained that the youths decided to support the former Anambra State governor because of his leadership qualities.

According to him, the youths of the state’s 13 Local Government Areas were tired of politicians from other political parties lying to the populace during electioneering campaigns about offering good administration, only to disappoint them.

Members of the two majority parties in Nigeria, the Peoples Democratic Party and All Progressives Congress in Imo North Senatorial District of Imo State on Sunday collapsed their structures into the Labour Party and pledged their loyalty and support to its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

There is a continual rise in voter registration, with the vast majority of those who apply swearing allegiance to Peter Obi’s candidacy, which is, of course, spreading like wildfire. Nigerians believe Obi’s government will reduce waste and focus on servicing the nation’s needs in the best interests of the people.

If the mood of the people is any indication, the APC and the PDP are in for a tough fight, as the LP’s tactics appear to be working; our findings show that Nigerians are the structure if they simply vote. According to statistics, just roughly 40% of registered voters showed up to vote on election day.

Further analysis reveals that the 60% who do not vote on election day are Nigerians who are tired of the system but believe their vote does not count or due to a lack of credible alternatives.

Is Peter Obi breaking the jinx of a New Nigeria becoming a reality? Let’s cross our fingers and see what happens in the coming weeks.

From Island Communications Village, Smart Omo-Idemudia writes.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/is-peter-obi-gradually-breaking-the-structure-jinx-by-smart-idemudia/

