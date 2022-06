https://www.nairaland.com/7169419/dumebi-kachikwu-defeats-kingsley-moghalu#113623617

Too many scams & scammers in Nigerian politics.Whether it is poverty, or a collapse of values, one is not sure. Not sure because some of the scammers are people who are not exactly begging for food, but have depraved mindsets that worship money. Is poverty then really the cause?



https://twitter.com/MoghaluKingsley/status/1535231864780181504?t=DxobGPM2FN1Kg59B_zIsQQ&s=19

