Is This A Career Red Flag?

During a telephone call invite for an interview for a sales position, the man asked me (the applicant) if I have a question (this was after he explained the job position I will be interviewed on).

So, I’ll like to know if asking just one question is bad because that’s what I did, and I feel like I should have asked more questions.

However, i wasn’t prepared to ask any question, so I asked if cold calls can be talked about during the interview (since I knew the interview is going to be a PowerPoint presentation about sales)

