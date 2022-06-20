Is Wike Considering Dumping PDP & Joining APC? (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SqQvttQEUKk

The Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike appears to be on the verge of dumping the People’s Democratic Party PDP and joining the APC.

In a video being circulated online Wike can be seen having a conversation with someone (presumably from APC) via a video call and telling them that he wishes to move to APC and giving conditions which would enable his move to be solidified.

He laid down conditions such as APC publicizing his move and giving assurances of what he and his people would benefit and how he would be placed.

The Video appears to have been done very recently although there is no time stamp.

We can recall how Wike despite puting in so much for the PDP ended up repeatedly being sidelined by the Party up till their most recent Precidential primaries and the choice of a VP candidate for Atiku.

