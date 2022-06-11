‘It’s My Hubby’s Birthday! See The Special Coconut Fried Rice I Made For Him’ (Pix)

Hey, everyone come and celebrate with me!

Recipe:

Rice
Coconut
Chicken
Carrots
Green beans
Fresh peas
Onions
Spring onoins
Green bell pepper
Chicken seasoning
Curry powder
Thyme leaves
Ginger
Garlic
Rosemary leaves
Salt

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VCNg63PYuqo

