Japanese Government Expresses Interest In Nigeria’s Auto Industry

The government of Japan through the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) seeks to establish an automotive industry in Nigeria, aimed at strengthening trade bilateral relations between the two countries.

This was revealed, when the permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Evelyn Ngige, received the chief representative of the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA), in Nigeria, Mr. Yuzurio Susumu in her office in Abuja.

The permanent secretary appreciated JICA’s collaboration in the review of trade and industrial policies which includes coordination, cooperation and implementation of such policies in Nigeria.

Dr. Ngige urged JICA to leverage on Japan’s trade and industrial policies as a working document in the review of Nigeria’s Trade and Industrial Policies to achieve optimum results.

The permanent secretary further highlighted other areas of collaboration which includes; training of young professionals of the ministry, e-commerce, animation, artificial intelligence and other capacity building programmes stressing that “We need closer engagement with JICA” Ngige.”

Earlier, the chief representative of JICA in Nigeria, Mr. Yuzurio Susumu, stated that the Government of Japan is always ready to collaborate with Nigeria to strengthen trade bilateral relationship between the two countries as his government seeks to establish an automotive industry for Africa, of which Nigeria is the focal point.

Mr. Susumi further stressed that “the world is now moving to a green economy for industrial growth and development and Nigeria cannot afford to be left behind on this global initiative.”

He further explained that other areas of collaborations between the two countries include; trade facilitation, e-commerce, capacity building among others.



SOURCE:https://brandspurng.com/2022/06/09/japanese-government-expresses-interest-in-nigerias-auto-industry/

