John James Akpanudoedehe Dumps APC, Heads To NNPP

Attn: Immediate Past National Secretary of APC

Distinguished Senator John James Akpanudoedehe dumps Apc officially.

RESIGNATION OF MY MEMBERSHIP OF THE ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS.

I write to notify you of my resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC), forthwith. Henceforth, I cease to be a member of the APC in my ward (ward 6 in Uyo LGA) or anywhere for that matter. I hereby relinquish all rights which inured to me as a member of the APC, member of the National Advisory Council and member of National Caucus of the APC.

This decision to part ways with the APC, is a tough one, but leadership entails adherence to the wishes of the vast majority of associates, allies and supporters who have shown fidelity overtime and have now witnessed the obduracy of the APC in handling the Candidates Selection processes in Akwa Iborn State. Our greater goal of providing service to the people of our dear state remains sacrosanct.

Please do accept my best regards.

Yours Faithfully,

Sen. JOHN JAMES AKPANUDOEDEHE. Ph.D

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related