https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=69CQQ9m2cg4

I’ve just watched the verdict from the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation case.

Johnny Depp was awarded 10 million dollars in compensatory damager and 5 million dollars in punitive damages against Amber Heard.

Amber Heard was awarded 2 million dollars in compensatory damages and 0 dollars in punitive damages against Johnny Depp.

So basically, Amber Heard lost the case and will need to pay $13 million to Johnny Depp.

