‘Joint Account Is Tearing My Relationship Apart. Help!’

My people please I need your advice.

I’m having a lil loggerhead with my Fiance.

My fiance works in a company, which doesn’t give him time to come home or live in his rented apartment for long.

I currently run a confectionery shop in my father’s house.

My Fiance however wants to have a joint account with me when we get married soon in this my confectionery business. According to him, he’ll support me, to help him get free in the future to stop his salary work and probably start another business without affecting the family.

But I don’t want to have any joint account or partner with anyone in this my confectionery business. I want my business without any check or partner.

He’s insisting on joint account to run the business and its getting into our relationship.

Please what do you advice?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related