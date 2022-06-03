Jonathan Not Among Screened Presidential Aspirants – Oyegun

The screening committee of the All Progressives Congress on
Friday denied screening former President Goodluck Jonathan.
The Chairman of the screening committee, John Odigie-
Oyegun, confirmed this on Friday when he submitted his
report to the APC National Chairman, Abduallahi Adamu, at an
ongoing meeting of the Nationa Working Committee.
Odigie-Oyegun told journalists that contrary to news making
the rounds, the former president was not at Transcorp Hilton
for the exercise.
Oyegun’s clarification followed reports that the party has
pruned down the list of 23 presidential aspirants of the APC to
13.
https://punchng.com/just-in-jonathan-not-among-screened-presidential-aspirants-says-apc/