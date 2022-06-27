Jose Paseiro Describes Godswill Akpabio International Stadium As World Class (Photos)

Nigeria’s Super Eagles Jose Paseiro has described the 30,000 -capacity Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo also known as the Nest of Champions as a world class stadium with modern facilities.

Coach Paseiro who was in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital as a guest for the NPFL Match Day 35 between Akwa United and Plateau United on Saturday, was guided on a tour of the stadium facility on Sunday by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Sports and Chairman of Akwa United Football Club, Elder Paul Bassey.

The Portuguese alongside his assistant, Acacio Santos inspected the natural grass in the main bowl, the two training pitches, dressing rooms, referees room, conference rooms, the stadium environment among others.

Speaking after the inspection tour, Paseiro said he was impressed with the facilities at the stadium, adding that despite being used weekly by Akwa United and Dakkada FC for their NPFL matches, the quality of the pitch as well as the facilities have been properly maintained.

“This is a good stadium, feels like Europe and the standard of facility is world class. I came here to watch the match and to check the stadium and I must say that the stadium is big and in a nice condition.”

Asked if he will recommend the stadium for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, the coach said “I am happy that aside Abuja stadium we have another big stadium here, I am going round to inspect the stadiums we have in Nigeria and at the end I will give my advice and the NFF will take the decision, it is not up to me,” he added.

The Portuguese had complained about the poor turf of the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja, prior to the Super Eagles 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone a few weeks ago and the Super Eagles will face the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau in their next game in the qualifiers in September.

By Bassey Ibiatisuho

