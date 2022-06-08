Jude Ezenwafor Becomes Factional Labour Party Presidential Candidate

Result of Labour Party Presidential Primaries Today 8th June , 2022 has produced Ambassador Jude Ezenwafor. The faction of Calistus Uju Okafor who is the Acting National Chairman. Venue was Excel Hotel in Garki 2, Abuja. So we have 2 Presidential Candidates in Labour Party now .



The 2 candidates are Peter Obi of Abure’s faction and Ezenwafor of Calistus Okafor faction . Ezenwafor, in his speech said “Nigeria needs to be rescued” he served under Mbadinuju , Ngige and Peter Obi too. Congratulations to all Labour Party members and fans.

You can not love LABOUR PARTY and you are not paying Party’s membership dues . How do we pay salaries and rent Party offices. Pls go and pay so that we have money to run the party in 774LGAS & FCT. Help the party

https://twitter.com/woye1/status/1534613859696263168

