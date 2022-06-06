Just Relocated To Lagos, Should He Get A Job Or Accommodation First?

Hello, a fresh graduate just relocated to Lagos in search for job and doesn’t have a place of his own for now but squatting with some friends. It seems he’s not that comfortable.

He saved some money from his previous job in Enugu before relocating to Lagos in search of a better job.

Presently, he’s thinking of enrolling in a cyber security training and ethical hacking tracking with his savings.

Should he get an apartment first before he gets a job or he waits until he gets a job before he rents an apartment? For now, he’s squatting with some people and not really comfortable.

What do you suggest please?

