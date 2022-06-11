Justin Bieber’s Face Paralyzed By Illness (Photo, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DWm2MrO0Tf8

Justin Bieber reveals he’s been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, causing half of his face to be temporarily paralysed, IGBERETV reports.

He said the disease has attacked the nerves in his ear and face and he will need a lot of rest and facial exercises to get better, but he doesn’t know how much time it will take.

He explained that this is why he has cancelled his shows and he asked fans to be patient with him as he gets his health back to what it was.

