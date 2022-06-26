Kano 2 Million Solidarity Walk For Tinubu Committee List (Photo)

PRESS RELEASE:

On behalf of the National Executives of The Coalition of Support Groups for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed (COSGABAT) and leaders of Northwest Region, in collaboration with Tinubu Support Groups (TSG) we hereby present the committees for the Kano 2 million Solidarity Walk insupport of ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU come 30th July, 2022.

These committees which was inaugurated in early February this year is necessary to sail us through a successful and a well-planned event in Kano, NorthWest.

We therefore beseech our members to check the list and act accordingly. Each committee should come up with a WhatsApp group for easy communication for effectiveness pending the time we shall all converge for physical meeting, (If need be). All Committee members should swing into action immediately.

The DG, Hon. Babajide Akin-Thomas encourages and implore all to ensure they deliver within the limited stipulated time as we all know the date is close already. We wish all committee a successful deliberation and great delivery.

COSGABAT is setting the pace.

ANNOUNCER:

Engr. Seyi Mutumina-Fasegha (JP),

National Publicity Secretary COSGABAT

