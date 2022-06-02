Kenneth Omeruo Presents Signed Jersey To President Buhari In Spain (Pix, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SwkTIh0XFEE

Kenneth Omeruo Presents Signed Jersey To President Buhari In Spain (Photos, Video)

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo met President Muhammadu Buhari in Spain on Thursday, IGBERETV reports.

President Buhari who is on a three-day state visit to Spain is expected back in Nigeria on Friday.

Omeruo presented a jersey and football to the nation’s number one citizen in company of sports minister Sunday Dare, former international Daniel Amokachi and other government officials.

When it was time for taking photos, President Buhari jokingly said to Omeruo, “I hope you’re not taller than me”.

https://twitter.com/toluogunlesi/status/1532361443911380995?t=_ihWevUTEuu55gB_YE7X0w&s=19

