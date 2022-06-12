Kidnapped Professor, Adiele, Regains Freedom (See How He Was Abducted)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0_XL6-Mb0o

The kidnapped Professor, Jachimike Adiele, has regained his freedom.

Adiele, the former Chairman of Owerri Municipal council was freed by his abductors shortly after his abduction.

Armed men had stormed a radio station Boss Radio 98.9fm Owerri this morning and abducted him.

He was the host of a Radio political programme titled “the forum” where he was abducted.
https://tribuneonlineng.com/kidnapped-professor-adiele-regains-freedom/

Above is the CCTV footage that captured his abduction.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CerikZsLftb/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: