Killers Of Fasoranti’s Daughter To Die By Hanging — Ondo Court (Pictures)

An Ondo State High Court has sentenced three out of four suspected killers of the 58 year old daughter of the national leader of the Pan Yoruba Socio- Political Group, Mrs Funke Olakunri to death by hanging.

They include Muhammed Shehu Usman, Adamu Adamu,and Lawal Mazaje.

The three Suspects were convicted by Justice Williams Olamide for conspiracy to murder, kidnapping and armed robbery.

The Court, however discharged and acquitted the fourth defendant, Auwalu Abubakar, 25 for conspiracy.

Recall that the police also alleged that the suspects also murdered one Ogunbiyi Matthew aged 65 and also kidnapped one Gerald Igboayaka the same day Funke Olakunri was murdered along Ore/ ljebu Ode Expressway on July 12th, 2019.



The suspects are:

i. Lawal Mazaje ‘m’ 40yrs from Felele area of Kogi State

ii. Adamu Adamu ‘m’ 50yrs from Jada area of Adamawa State.

iii. Mohammed Shehu Usman ‘m’ 26 years from Illela area of Sokoto State

iv. Auwal Abubakar ‘m’ 25yrs from Shinkafi area of Zamfara State

