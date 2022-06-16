Kperogi Reacts To Rumors Of Ganduje As APC VP Choice

There’s a kite being flown that Ganduje will be Tinubu’s VP. Seriously? �That’d be the absolute worst, most easily destroyable presidential ticket in Nigeria’s electoral history. All opponents need do to destroy the ticket is simply say, “Bullion Van+ Gandollar=empty treasury.”

https://twitter.com/farooqkperogi/status/1537191012321628160?t=Du0KcFwkg9PU5kkCn7moww&s=19

