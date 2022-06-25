Kwakwanso Visits Wike In Port Harcourt (Pictures)

Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwakwanso on Friday paid a visit to Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt.
ThisNigeria reports that Kwakwanso arrived at Wike’s private residence in the company of his associates.
The politicians had a friendly and private meeting where they shared ideas on national issues.
Recall that Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed paid a visit to the Rivers Governor on Wednesday.
This was following visits from Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi.
