Kwakwanso Visits Wike In Port Harcourt (Pictures)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwakwanso on Friday paid a visit to Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt.

ThisNigeria reports that Kwakwanso arrived at Wike’s private residence in the company of his associates.

The politicians had a friendly and private meeting where they shared ideas on national issues.

Recall that Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed paid a visit to the Rivers Governor on Wednesday.

This was following visits from Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi.

https://thisnigeria.com/kwankwaso-visits-wike-in-port-harcourt/

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: