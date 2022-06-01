Labour Party Crisis: Court Orders Substituted Service On (Peter Obi’s Faction

The presidential ambition of Peter Obi under the platform of the Labour Party hangs by a thread as a federal judge has ordered substituted service against some party officials loyal to the former Anambra governor.

Prior to the order, Calistus Okafor had on Monday filed an ex-parte application praying the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court to declare him the lawful national chairman of the party and derecognise its current leaders. An ex-party application will ask a judge to grant an urgent order without necessarily hearing from the defendants or other parties in a matter.

Mr Okafor argued that the party’s purported leaders have frustrated every means to serve them the originating summons and interlocutory injunctions.



