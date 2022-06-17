The Labour Party (LP), has been in a last-minute search for a suitable Vice Presidential Candidate to run on the platform of the party with its Presidential Candidate Peter Obi.

Tribune Online visited the National Secretariat of the Party in Abuja, where officials of the party are considering names of suitable persons for the Vice President of the party which it can submit to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Sources said the challenge was that of securing a youthful candidate who would be seen as representative of the youth in the National Government.



https://tribuneonlineng.com/labour-party-in-a-last-minute-search-for-vp-candidate/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter

