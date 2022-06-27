Labour Party Meeting In Jos, Plateau State (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Photos from Labour party – TakeBackNigeria meeting yesterday, in Jos Plateau state.

https://twitter.com/Chude__/status/1541006951450120192?t=6IYfgo9c-P76OAR2tadKlg&s=19

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: