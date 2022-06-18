Ladies Celebrate After Selling Their Votes In Ekiti Election (Video)

EkitiDecides2022: Ladies celebrate after allegedly selling their votes in Ekiti governorship election

Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Le0_BvlX9II

https://www.instagram.com/tv/Ce8ngZkgwb7/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

