Lady Confronts Man For Touching Her Inappropriately Inside A Bus In Ikorodu (Video)

Lady Confronts Man For Touching Inappropriately Inside A Bus In Ikorodu Lagos (Video)

A lady confronted a man sitting beside her after he touched her inappropriately inside a commercial bus in Ikorodu, Lagos, IGBERETV reports.

She shared a video of herself with the man’s hands touching her thighs which she called his attention to and he apologized. Subsequently he repeated the act, which go her angry and hit him and an argument ensued that led to exchange of expletives words and threats from both of them.



