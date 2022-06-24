Lady Shares Photo Of The Bundles Of Naira Notes A Nigerian Man Wrote His Number On

A Nigerian Lady has shared photos of the bundle of Naira notes a Nigerian man wrote his number on and sent to her after she refused to give him her number, NaijaCover Reports.

According To The Twitter User, As Sighted By NaijaCover, She was at a bachelor’s party and the man approached her and asked for her number. When she declined, the man decided to send his via bundles of Naira notes amounting to N30,000.

”So I attended this Bachelors party, a man asked for my number, I declined & asked for his instead. Man wrote his number on 30k mint notes.

“This Is The Type Of Energy I Want This Year”

See Photo As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related