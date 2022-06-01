Lady Shares Picture Of The Food She Bought For ₦3,800. Nigerians React

Nigerian broadcast journalist, Fina Napoleon, has expressed her frustration after she was served a paltry plate of food for N3, 800 at a restaurant located on the Island in Lagos.

She shared the photo above on her handle and wrote;

”3,800 I am tired of this island life”

Some Nigerians took to her comment section to react to her Tweets. While others shared photos of the paltry food they were served at eateries also on Island, others shared photos of the chunk of food they were offered when they patronized eateries on the mainland in Lagos.

See the various reactions below

https://mobile.twitter.com/FinaNapoleon/status/1531608840390811648

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related