Lady Swept Away By Flood After Heavy Downpour In Owerri, Imo State (Video)

A lady has reportedly been swept away by flood after a heavy downpour in Owerri, Imo state capital, IGBERETV has learnt.

A man who narrated how the incident occurred, said the lady fell into a gutter which was not visible due to the flood and slipped off his hand after he tried helping her out, IGBERETV reports.

He further revealed that they’ve gone to the spot where the water discharges but couldn’t find the lady who has now been identified as Ngozi Adiele.

The man disclosed that the incident happened on Tuesday June 14.



