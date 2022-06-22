Lady Turns Her Business Office Into Peter Obi Campiagn Office In Owan, Edo (Pix)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Lady turns her business office into Peter Obi campiagn office in Owan Edo State

The movement is real and sponsored by obi supporters

Open thus link to watch the video

https://m.facebook.com/groups/Edopolitics/permalink/5622862227748627/

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: