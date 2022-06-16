Lagos Comprehensive School Students Receive E-learning Tablets (Pictures)

The 750 pioneer students of the new Comprehensive School model in Lagos State Public Secondary Schools have received e-Learning Mobile Tablets, courtesy of Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, to enhance the learning of various vocational skills by beneficiaries in the 12 pilot schools.

Emphasising the State Government’s investment and commitment to the success of the new fit-for-purpose and skill-based school model, the Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, noted that each teacher and school administrator also received mobile devices that have been preloaded with curriculum content relevant.

She stated that the distribution of the mobile devices cut across comprehensive schools within the six Education Districts, adding that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s vision is to ensure that beneficiaries of the new school model are exposed to and equipped with relevant technology/tools and tutorials on self-reliance and adequate skills up to mastery level.

The Commissioner admonished the students to be extra careful while handling the gadgets and jealously keep their mobile devices to justify the huge sum of money expended in acquiring them.

The technical consulting team and owners of the SuccessTab brand, led by Oluwakoyejo Oluwatosin of Chronicle Software, said the customised mobile tablets are the first government-backed educational intervention programme in the country where all students and teachers use devices primarily in learning delivery.

The Lagos State Comprehensive School Programme commenced early this year with 12 pilot schools. The State Government has also declared its intention to increase the number of schools to 50 schools before the end of year 2022.

Comprehensive School students have the option of learning skills up to mastery level in the various subject categories including Agriculture, Tech & Digital Skills, Beauty and Events, Building & Construction, Media & Entertainment, Financial Literacy, Entrepreneurship, Communication, Marketing & Sales and Digital Literacy.

