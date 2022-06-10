Lagos King, Oniba Of Iba, Brags With His Gold Chain, Dances ‘Gbefun’ At Party

The King of Iba Town, Oba Sulaimon Adesina Raji popularly known as Jafo, shows of a King size gold chain he wore to a recent event while enjoying good music and dancing gbefun with some female dancers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4PZ9BHSy_ow

