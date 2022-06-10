Lagos King, Oniba Of Iba, Brags With His Gold Chain, Dances ‘Gbefun’ At Party

The King of Iba Town, Oba Sulaimon Adesina Raji popularly known as Jafo, shows of a King size gold chain he wore to a recent event while enjoying good music and dancing gbefun with some female dancers.
The King of Iba Town, Oba Sulaimon Adesina Raji popularly known as Jafo, shows of a King size gold chain he wore to a recent event while enjoying good music and dancing gbefun with some female dancers.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4PZ9BHSy_ow
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.