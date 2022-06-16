Lagos Police Rescue 53-Year-Old Woman From Mob

Superintendent of Police Benjamin Hundeyin is the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin @BenHundeyin

We really need to join hands to stop jungle justice.

At 1810hrs today, people stripped naked a 53 year old woman (names withheld), started stoning her and were on the path of lynching her. This happened at Alasalatu, Mushin. The allegation was that she touched a baby and the baby disappeared. Police got there on time to rescue her. Lynch mob was dispersed with teargas.

Allegation has not been proven. No parent/guardian has come forward yet to complain of a missing baby in that locality today. She’s currently at the station. Her husband has been contacted. Investigation is ongoing.

Jungle justice is not the way to go. Say NO to jungle justice!!!



https://twitter.com/BenHundeyin/status/1537493096073777152

