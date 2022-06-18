Lagos Police Warn Rumour Mongers About Creating Panic

There has been a rash of fake news stories in the past 2 weeks (see posts below for details).

CP ALABI WARNS PURVEYORS OF FAKE NEWS AGAINST CAUSING NEEDLESS PANIC IN LAGOS

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc has observed with dismay repeated and concerted efforts by mischief makers to destabilize the peace and serenity enjoyed by the good people of Lagos State.

These mischief makers and war mongers have devised ghoulish plans to release to the public at regular intervals concocted social media messages alleging stockpiling of arms and an impending attack on Lagos State.

CP Alabi uses this medium to allay the fears of Lagosians and assure them that all human, material and operational resources have been fully and optimally deployed across the length and breadth of the state towards ensuring there is absolutely no breach of the peace.

In the same vein, the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) of the Command have been placed on high alert alongside all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Commanders, all in a bid to ensure that any possibly planned attack is promptly and decisively nipped in the bud.

Consequent upon the carefully laid down security plans/strategies, all residents of Lagos State are urged to go about their lawful duties without panic or fear of harassment/intimidation. CP Alabi equally enjoins Lagosians to remain very vigilant and report suspicious movements and persons to security agencies.

SP BENJAMIN HUNDEYIN, anipr, mipra

Police Public Relations Officer,

Lagos State Command,

Ikeja-Lagos.

June 17, 2022.



https://twitter.com/LagosPoliceNG/status/1537813693949411331

Picture 1: CP Abiodun Alabi

Picture 2: SP Benjamin Hundeyin

