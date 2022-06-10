Lagos Teacher, Taiwo Ojo, Arrested For Defiling A Senior Secondary Student

TEACHER REMANDED FOR ALLEGED DEFILEMENT OF A MINOR IN LAGOS STATE

A teacher, Mr. Taiwo Ojo has been arrested for allegedly defiling a senior secondary student at a school.

It was alleged that the survivor was introduced to the defendant and two other teachers at the school while she was seeking admission into senior secondary school.

It was further alleged that the defendant while pledging to help the survivor in resolving some of the challenges she was experiencing with her admittance to the senior secondary school invited her to a hotel.

On arrival at the hotel, the defendant had unlawful carnal knowledge of the survivor.

Mr. Taiwo Ojo was arraigned before court 4 of the Samuel Ilori Magistrate Court, Ogba on the 9th of June, 2022, even as the Directorate of Public Prosecutions has requested for the duplicate case file.

DSVA uses this medium to reiterate the State Government’s zero tolerance to all forms of Child Abuse whilst reassuring all Lagos State residents of the commitment of

Mr. Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration in upholding the tenets of the Safeguarding and Child Protection Executive Order.



https://twitter.com/DSVRT/status/1535001799156981772

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related