LASTMA Officials Burn Bus And Destroy Properties In Lagos (Video)

A bus and maruwa was burnt down by some LASTMA officials at obanikoro. After they were questioned by the people in the area, they decided to bring in some thugs to destroy properties.

According to vanguard news, they also injured some people.

LASTMA officials attack Vanguard journalist, cause mayhem in Lagos community

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA officials unleashed mayhem at Obanikoro Estate, Lagos where they attacked a female Vanguard anchor, Damilola Ogunsakin who was in the community to cover a brawl between the traffic management agency and some aggrieved youths on Thursday.

Vanguard had earlier published a report detailing how an 18-seater bus was accidentally gutted by fire while being chased by LASTMA officials at Obanikoro bus stop, very close to Awoof, a fast-food restaurant.

It was gathered that the officials opened the bonnet of the vehicle while trying to forcefully apprehend the driver and pulled out the fuel pump which led to the fire outbreak.

After a follow-up visit to the scene of the incident, Ogunsakin narrated how she was assaulted by a LASTMA official and spoke extensively on the ugly activity carried out by the LASTMA team.

Arriving at the scene, one of the LASTMA operatives told Vanguard’s Ogunsakin’s to identify herself, she showed her ID card, but that wasn’t sufficient to save her from another angry officer who accosted her while she was covering the incident, twisted her arm, seized her phone and destroyed the microphone and I-Pad in her care in the process.

Ogunsakin disclosed that the official held her phone and did not release it until some of his colleagues intervened.

“The officials demolished a bus, four tricycles, threw women’s wares on the ground and injured a man that prevented them from hitting a pregnant woman.” She said.

Her words: “When we got there, I took out my phone, I wanted to record what was happening. An official asked for my ID card. And my colleague brought out his ID card that we are from Vanguard. And he said okay, you can start recording. And one of them just came from nowhere and twisted my arm.

“I will flog you! I will beat you! I will enter the bush, get a cane and flog you. He threatened me after destroying my mic and seizing my phone.

Reporting other chaos unleashed by the LASTMA officials, Ogunsakin said, “A pregnant woman named Najim had to rush down to shop when she was called that her wares have destroyed.”

Wares belonging to some of the traders selling in the axis, most of whom are women were destroyed by the rampaging road management officials.

“Cooked corn, groundnut, and other means of livelihood for some women train that vicinity were destroyed. And there was a woman selling provisions and she could not find her goods again after the incident.”

“They destroyed the windscreens of a bus, not the bus burnt. They destroyed four tricycles and a car. Many goods were thrown on the floor.” She noted.

Reacting to the incident, our reporter called LASTMA General Manager, Bolaji Oreagba to report the case, but he hung up the call after denying that his subordinates caused the mayhem.

Visibly angry, Oreagba said, “Don’t use mayhem. If you don’t get it right, please investigate,” and he hung up.

When the reporter called back, Oreagba picked up the call again, and said, “Do you know the meaning of mayhem?” Then, he hung the call again.

