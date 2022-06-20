Late Alaafin’s Wives Show Off New Houses

Barely two months after Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi III passed, his wives, Queen Opeyemi Omobola and Abbey, have shown off their new houses.

The grateful Queens eulogised him, praying for his eternal rest in peace.

Sharing photos of her new house and photos with her late husband, Queen Opeyemi said her love for him is ‘limitless’.

She thanked him for the many gifts she’s been privileged to enjoy.

She wrote: “Appreciation: being a token of my heartfelt gratitude to His Imperial Majesty!!!

“Everyday, I wake up to the immense thought of my husband and his impactful life on me before his demise, I give gratitude to Allah.

“This is one of the numerous gifts His Imperial Majesty Iku Baba Yeye gifted me. A gift of a befitting house was least expected, but my late husband made it happen.

“Once again, my appreciation knows no limit. Even in eternity, my love for you is limitless. May you find peace wherever your soul is, my dear husband.

Congratulating herself on her new home, she added: “A big congratulations to me. New home, New adventure, New memories. Thank you oko mi Atanda, May your soul continue to rest in perfect peace.”

Queen Opeyemi Omobola, sharing photos with the late monarch along her house recounted arriving at the palace a nobody to becoming a queen eventually.

She thanked the late Alaafin for transforming her life and gifting her a home when it mattered the most.

“It is difficult to describe just how much your gesture of support in our time of need means to us. To have a reminder from the people that care for us that we are not alone in our grief is immeasurable.”

“This has reminded me a day I breezed into your kingdom as a nobody not knowing lot of good things is attainable when a woman finally found her missing ribs.

You’ve made me a noble person when you was alive and you even planned a notable gift that every living and meaningful soul always prays to owns, which is a house, and this is not just a house but a mini Paris located in Africa Continent.”

“This is my heartfelt appreciation for everything you have done for me. Continue to Rest on ATANDA!!! The house you gave to me is the Happiness but as you’re no more alive to keep on rest on your shoulders it a tragic to me,” she wrote.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/thenationonlineng.net/late-alaafins-wives-show-off-new-houses/amp/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related