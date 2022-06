https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oks-YTBeVFY

Nollywood Actor Lateef Adedimeji react to little portion of food served him on plane.

The actor who recently travelled with his wife Mo Bimpe, shared a video of the food served him and his wife while on plane.

He made it known that he was being served little portion of food which cannot even satisfy his hunger and then gave him various tools to dissect the food.

