Lawyer, Malcolm Omirhobo, Appears In Traditional Outfit At Supreme Court (Photos)

Malcolm Omirhobo adorned in a full ATR Costume inside Supreme Court of Nigeria.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_PdutQckQno

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KybSFLuTqJs

A lawyer Malcolm Omirhobo has dressed in a traditional outfit for appearance at the Supreme Court.

He told reporters his dressing was in protest of last Friday’s judgment by the court, overruling Lagos’s ban of hijab by Muslim female students in public schools.

According to him since the Supreme Court already made the pronouncement, adherents of other religions, including Ogun and Sapoona worshippers, should feel free to adorn their dresses that depict their religious beliefs.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/thenationonlineng.net/photos-lawyer-appears-in-traditional-outfit-at-supreme-court/amp/

