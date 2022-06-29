Lawyers Drag INEC, AGF To Court, Seek Disqualification Of Atiku, Tinubu, Obi

Three Abuja-based lawyers on Wednesday in Abuja dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before a Federal High Court seeking an order against the electoral body not to accept the nomination of Bola Tinubu, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, as presidential candidates in the 2023 general elections.

The grouse of the lawyers amongst others is that Tinubu, Atiku and Obi were unlawfully nominated by their respective political parties.

Plaintiffs in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1004/2022 are Ataguba Aboje, Oghenovo Otemu and Ahmed Yusuf.

Apart from INEC other defendants in the suit instituted on June 29 are; the Attorney General of the Federation ( AGF), All Progressives Congress ( APC), People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) as 1st to 5th respectively.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/06/29/lawyers-drag-inec-agf-others-to-court-seek-disqualification-of-atiku-tinubu-obi/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=165651249

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related