Leave My Wife Alone – 2Face Tells Annie Idibia’s Critics (Video)

Legendary Nigerian singer, 2Face Idibia has asked social media users to leave his wife, Annie Idibia alone, IGBERETV reports.

This comes after reports emerged that she had unfollowed him. Many social media users reacted saying that there might be trouble in their home.

On Monday, Annie clarified that her not following her husband must be a glitch from Instagram.

In an Instagram post, 2Face pleaded on his wife’s behalf, urging people to leave her alone.

He captioned the video;

“Una can like to read nonsense meaning to everything. Can’t somebody feel free again”

