https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sbp6Lib-jx0

Lecturer Shaves A Student’s Hair In Ogun State (Photos, Video)

Dr. Olunri, a Biotechnology lecturer at Bells University, Ogun State, went an extra mile to caution a student for keeping his hair, IgbereTV reports.

According to a source, the student who is in his 200-level was accosted by the lecturer who called on staff of the school to shave his hair. In a video, Dr. Olunri, dressed in a pink native attire can be seen pinning the student to a chair and directing the staff with the clipper on what to do.

The student after the exercise was left with an alien hairstyle leaving students of the school to bemoan the ‘harassment’.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CeO_6fSrENe/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

