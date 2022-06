I am calling on all my colleagues to support my ambition as PRESIDENT of our great nation.

Mine is our collective project where shared responsibility of the incoming government lies with us all.

My strategy has been quiet, non-controversial but in touch with the entire delegates nationwide. Let me be your last joker.

Thank you so much

God bless

Prof Ben Ayade

Presidential Aspirant (APC)



