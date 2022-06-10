Let’s Unite To Extract Nigerians From Poverty – Tinubu To Yahaya Bello

Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has asked Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi, to support his campaign to improve the lives of Nigerians.

Tinubu, former governor of Lagos, visited Bello, who also contested the presidency, on Friday.

The former Lagoa governor had polled 1,271 votes and defeated 13 other presidential hopefuls at the primary which was concluded on Wednesday — the Kogi governor got 47 votes.

Speaking during the visit, Tinubu said there is a need for unity to provide a better, prosperous future for Nigerians.

“To all of you, I say thank you; you’ve done a good job. If the mood will reflect the day, I will spend the night here. I say thank you very much for donating a befitting office for us to continue to struggle,” he said.

“We will use our intellectual inquisitiveness, build a nation of sound minds, sound people, elevate our people, extract them from poverty.

“There is no reason to be in abject poverty in this country. We are brilliant people. Let us wear the uniform of can-do; the mind of those people who have built other nations, particularly people from this age.

“You are the owners of today, tomorrow and thereafter. It will be your grandchildren that will drive the nation after you have gone. The prayer is that we will leave a united, prosperous nation for you.”



https://www.thecable.ng/tinubu-to-yahaya-bello-lets-unite-to-extract-nigerians-from-poverty/amp

