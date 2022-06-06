Liberian Man On The Run After Murdering His Girlfriend Over Infidelity (Photos)

A young Liberian man identified as Agogo Barry is on the run after allegedly murdering his girlfriend, Annie Lymas.

Salemgists learned that she was killed inside her room in Montserrado County district 17, Brewerville, Bassa Town community.

It was gathered from sources that Barry took the life of his girlfriend after suspecting her of infidelity.

Residents said Agogo Barry left a written letter beside the lifeless body of the young lady saying, “he does not regret the killing of his girlfriend, Annie Lymas.”

Before Agogo Barry could leave the house, he called the parents of Annie Lymas and told them to come and get the dead body of their daughter.

Agogo Barry, who helped Bomi County to win the national county championship, escaped and is hiding within Bomi County after committing the crime in the early hours of today, June 6.



Source: https://salemgists.com/jealous-boyfriend-ago-barry-murders-his-girlfriend-annie-lymas-in-her-house/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related