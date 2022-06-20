Liberian President Whines Waist, Jumps Up As He Dances To Buga Song (Pix, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uVx2EPL9QxQ

Liberian President Whines Waist, Jumps Up in Sweet Viral Video As He Joins Kizz Daniel’s #BugaChallenge

A video making the rounds on social media captured the moment President George Weah of Liberia hopped on the challenge at a public function.

President Weah appeared just like young and energetic youths who have been participating in the challenge since it started several weeks ago.

The president didn’t mind the fact that he was fully suited as he moved his body, twisted his waist and even jumped on his feet at some point.



https://www.legit.ng/entertainment/celebrities/1475282-liberian-president-whines-waist-sweet-video-joins-kizz-dnaiels-buga-challenge/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related